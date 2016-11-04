Canstruction Fights Hunger With Art From Your Pantry

Food security, a measure of consistent access to nutritious meals, is still a struggle for 13% of American households. In 2015, 42.2 million Americans experienced food insecurity, which affected up to one fifth of the population in states like Mississippi and Arkansas.

Combating such a complex issue requires a can-do attitude on behalf of politicians and activists and, in the case of annual event Canstruction, literal cans. The premise is simple: teams of architects and engineers compete to create the best 3D structure using canned foods. The results make Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans look, well, flat.

This year, Canstruction is taking over Brookfield Place in lower Manhattan from Nov. 3 - 16. The goods will be donated to City Harvest after the installation comes down, and admiring visitors are expected to generate even more donations. Last year alone, Canstruction raised 80,000 pounds of food.

To be clear, these sculptures are works of art. There isn’t a basic pyramid in sight. Instead, visitors to Brookfield Place will be treated to a kidney bean carousel, chili crab, Spam Guggenheim and so much more.

Check out a gallery of some of our favorites, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite sculpture in the People’s Choice Award.