Canstruction Fights Hunger With Art From Your Pantry

Food security, a measure of consistent access to nutritious meals, is still a struggle for 13% of American households. In 2015, 42.2 million Americans experienced food insecurity, which affected up to one fifth of the population in states like Mississippi and Arkansas.

Combating such a complex issue requires a can-do attitude on behalf of politicians and activists and, in the case of annual event Canstruction, literal cans. The premise is simple: teams of architects and engineers compete to create the best 3D structure using canned foods. The results make Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans look, well, flat.

This year, Canstruction is taking over Brookfield Place in lower Manhattan from Nov. 3 - 16. The goods will be donated to City Harvest after the installation comes down, and admiring visitors are expected to generate even more donations. Last year alone, Canstruction raised 80,000 pounds of food.

To be clear, these sculptures are works of art. There isn’t a basic pyramid in sight. Instead, visitors to Brookfield Place will be treated to a kidney bean carousel, chili crab, Spam Guggenheim and so much more.

Check out a gallery of some of our favorites, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite sculpture in the People’s Choice Award

Brookfield Place

Brookfield Place is also home to our offices, so we'll be enjoying the artworks up close.

Hungry Wolf

These cans are looking particularly fierce. 

Can-Busters

Can-busters are here to take on hunger and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

In A Round

Tuna fish? Now that's a horse of a different color...

Winona Forever

Looking ahead to the holidays with this Stranger Things-esque strand of cans.

Pantry Museum

Here's something you won't see at The Guggenheim.

Green Chili Con Parrot

Polly wants to eradicate hunger.

A Can Sanctuary

Much better for you than the so-called Golden Arches.

Snapchat This

No really, Snapchat this and get your friends to donate. 

Pizza Rat

Pizza Rat is not the face of New York hunger. He's just an important ambassador of a worthy cause. 

Hungry Hungry Hedgehog

You won't get this nutrition at the Sonic Drive-In. 

Can Gogh

A true masterpiece. 

How We Roll

We WISH sushi came in a can.

