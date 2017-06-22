Butterfingers May Be Getting a Spicy Upgrade

Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger. But no, seriously, it will save you a trip to the optometrist if you rub your eyes without realizing the candy bar has gotten a spicy upgrade.

According to Candy Hunting, which predicts, debunks and breaks news and rumors about all things sugar, the release of Smokin' Hot Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups is on the horizon.

Related: HOW TO MAKE PEANUT BUTTER PARFAITS

Nothing has been confirmed by Nestlé, but the new product is said to feature a hint of cayenne pepper in its peanut butter. While this is certainly not as exciting as the return of Butterfinger BBs (which needs to happen sooner rather than later), we won't knock the chocolate company's attempt to modernize a beloved classic.

At the end of the day, the real question is: would Bart Simpson approve?

via GIPHY

(h/t Thrillist)