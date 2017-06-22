Brooklyn's Sunday Suppers Unveils Line of Ultra-Curated Pantry Ingredients for the Instagram-Ready Kitchen

Expanding on the success of her Brooklyn dinner series Sunday Suppers, photographer Karen Mordechai just launched a Kickstarter for a line of highly covetable kitchen products that will upgrade your Instagram game. ILA features beautifully packaged ingredients like cold-processed wildflower honey from New York's Finger Lakes, black lava salt and olive oil from the southern Spanish region of Cordoba.

You get a bottle of the olive oil for a $35 pledge. And if you are really feeling generous, a $350 Connoisseur package will stock your pantry with all the food stylist–approved items. Learn more about the collection here.

