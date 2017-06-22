A Brief Visual History of Alcohol

The history of drinking is a long one indeed—longer than most people realize. Beer may have only come into its own in the last few decades, but people have been making alcohol from barley for more than 10,000 years. And it’s not the only ancient drink.

The good people at The Atlantic put together a quick timeline of when the human race began throwing back your booze of choice. The video also tells you when people began throwing back some items that are certainly not your booze of choice—drinks like kumis, a fermented mare’s milk from the Asian steppe (too sour), or cocaine wine (too illegal).

