This Bread Recipe Is Older Than the Colosseum

On August 24 in 79 A.D., just before Mount Vesuvius destroyed Pompeii and Herculaneum and preserved their ruins in ash, a baker put his last loaf of bread into the oven. The baker would not live to see the final product. But now, millennia later, archaeologists discovered it in an oven. With the help of the British Museum's instructional video, you can re-create this ancient loaf of bread and eat like the ancient Pompeians.

The British Museum commissioned this re-creation from Giorgio Locatelli, an Italian chef based in the United Kingdom. His recipe calls for three kinds of flour, yeast, salt, water and gluten; the full recipe can be found on the British Museum's site. Unless your oven measures in centigrade, you may need some help converting.

The video was created as part of the promotional effort for "Pompeii Live from the British Museum," an event that explored the life, culture and history of ancient Pompeii and Herculaneum. Among the other bits of daily life showcased in the exhibition were furniture, medical instruments and charm-bracelet charms. Other historical recipes the British Museum has published include traditional Native American pancakes and a look at Mesopotamian cuisine.

