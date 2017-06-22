This Boozy Milkshake Made of Klondike Bars Is Everything We Dreamed Of

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.

Of all the genius hybrid food ideas, this one may top the list. The creative thinkers over at N.Y.C.-based burger chain Bill's Bar & Burger are attempting to make all your dessert dreams come true by combining two satisfying experiences (in this case, swigging back a cold beer and cracking open the chocolate-y shell of a Klondike bar) into the ultimate beverage for the 21-and-over set. The Klondike Stout Shake, a brand-new addition to the menu, features the bittersweet flavor of stout beer, creamy ice cream, and specks of dark chocolate. "A beer milkshake is similar to avocado ice cream—you're not sure about it, but once you've tried it, it makes perfect sense," says executive chef Ivy Stark. That it does.

Below, try the ridiculously recipe for yourself at home.

Klondike Stout Shake

Ingredients

2 dark chocolate Klondike bars

2 oz stout beer

Directions

1. Place Klondike bars in blender with stout or beer. Blend until smooth.

2. Garnish with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

