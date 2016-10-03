6 Ways To Rent Your Dream Kitchen For A Week

Food & Wine

Who among us doesn’t plan their trips around food? When we travel to San Francisco, we’re sure to eat at Cala. When we go to Miami, we’re craving Panther Coffee and the best damn empanadas around.

But going out for every meal? Well that’s just exhausting– and expensive. Fortunately, with the right rental, you can cook in a kitchen as good as an industrial one and spacious enough for your extended family. And we promise the view from your sink will be better than an air shaft.

We rounded up suggestions from among Trip Advisor’s Vacation Rentals. So start dreaming about those local ingredients…

1 of 12

5 O'Clock Somewhere (Destin, Florida)

This Gulf Coast villa is ideal for staying with groups. Plan a more refined Spring Break by taking advantage of the extra-large refrigerator and double oven to cook for (and with) a crowd.

Advertisement
2 of 12

5 O'Clock Somewhere (Destin, Florida)

The outdoor area also has a grill and bar for dining al fresco between dips in the pool. 

8 Bedrooms, 9 Bathrooms, Sleeps 28. From $800 per night ($29/person/night)

3 of 12

Villa degli Affreschi (Positano, Italy)

Cook like your ancestors with some key modern conveniences...

Advertisement
4 of 12

Villa degli Affreschi (Positano, Italy)

This Amalfi Coast house was originally built in 1741, and it’s thankfully been updated. But you’ll feel very picturesque cooking up seafood linguine in the opulently tiled kitchen.

10 Bedrooms, 15 Bathrooms, Sleeps 16. From $3,352 per night ($210/person/night)

Advertisement
5 of 12

Modern Urban Loft (Denver, Colorado)

Reclaimed materials and eclectic, modern furniture make this Denver loft ideal for the discerning urban traveler. For chefs, however, the real star is the commercial-grade kitchen.

Advertisement
6 of 12

Modern Urban Loft (Denver, Colorado)

If you’re trying to save money, or your friends are too stoned to go out, you can enjoy an Imperial stove fit for a queen.

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 10. From $425/night ($43/person/night)

Advertisement
7 of 12

Harbour Bridge View (Sydney, Australia)

Along with the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge is an icon of the city’s waterfront, and this kitchen looks straight out on the stunning tableau.

Advertisement
8 of 12

Harbour Bridge View (Sydney, Australia)

So if you’re too tired from touring to whip up anything more than a jaffle, you’ll still feel on top of the world.

5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, Sleeps 10. From $1,100 per night ($110/person/night)

Advertisement
9 of 12

Malibu Modern Villa (Malibu, California)

Luxury lovers, listen up: this beachside escape is well worth the splurge once you see the private wine cellar.

Advertisement
10 of 12

Malibu Modern Villa (Malibu, California)

The cellar has a wine price list and guests can select bottles or arrange ahead to have it stocked with their favorite choices. Add to that a fully-equipped chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances along with a built-in Miele espresso machine and coffee-bean grinder, and we’re in heaven.

 

6 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Sleeps 13. From $5,950 per night

Advertisement
11 of 12

Villa El Cid (Costa del Sol, Spain)

Another one for large groups, the palatial Villa El Cid is the perfect Andalusian getaway.

Advertisement
12 of 12

Villa El Cid (Costa del Sol, Spain)

Yes the climate is amazing, but kitchen amenities– including an outdoor kitchen and dining area— also have guests raving.

10 Bedrooms, 11 Bathrooms, Sleeps 20. From $1,596/night ($80/person/night)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up