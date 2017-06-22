Houston, get ready to be caffeinated! The city hosts some of the country's best coffee. From epic latte art to spike-coffee cocktails, here are the best coffee shops in Houston.

In Houston’s Montrose District, the staff at this hip, quaint craft coffee house creates dazzling latte art on top of bold flavored drinks like almond and cardamom or sweet potato. Wine and tap beer cameo later in the late afternoon at happy hour prices – and, for the stay-up-late set, the shop stays open until midnight.

For fresh-roasted coffee, stop by this comfortably, light-filled and brick-exposed mainstay. Local artwork adds a distinct touch of Houston to the walls and local roasters Amaya Roasting Company provide the beans.

Rise n’ shine. This light-filled Euro-style bakery and pastry counter whips up treats like flaky, buttery croissants and decadent, perfectly baked, fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookies to pair with the equally delicious and robust coffee. Really, it’s all you need.

Visit the Woodlands locale to sip on espresso-based drinks using beans from Costa Rica and Colombia (served in ceramic mugs). Be sure to pair your java with a Nutella or carrot cupcake or an airy jumbo croissant, all made in-store.

Downtown, this New Orleans-style coffee bar offers a well edited selection of caffeinated drinks with roasting on the premises by local outfit, Boomtown. Stop in for brunch and sip on some of their spiked coffee cocktails like the Cortado Corretto with cognac, amaro, espresso and milk.

Just off Montrose, this minimalist coffee shop, which gathers its name from what the once-standing, original Art League of Houston, now functions as a gallery to showcase local artists and of course, a gourmet coffee house. Try the Toaster Latte and get all of your work done with their free Wi-Fi.

This bustling brick and mortar coffee house pours superb barista-focused drinks using Greenway Coffee beans. Make sure you pair your coffee with Blacksmith's signature Vietnamese steak and eggs. We promise, you won’t leave hungry or uncaffeinated.

Attached to a local church, this quiet, sparse coffee shop is marked by a blue door and inside an expanse of tables and white chairs. Caffeinated drinks run the gamut from lattes to cappuccinos to French Presses to flat whites all using Central American beans.

Smack in the heart of the Museum District, this industrial-mod space has 18-foot ceilings and ample seating. Serving local roaster Greenway Coffee, pair your coffee with the menu of pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Afterwards, take a stroll to the nearby museums.

