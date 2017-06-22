From the Kardashians to The Californians, there are a million ridiculous stereotypes that people outside L.A. love to lambast our city with. Perhaps the one that’s the least offensive is that Angelenos love to brunch. And why wouldn’t they, with these brunch all-stars? Here are the best brunch spots in Los Angeles.

Culver City

“All-You-Can-Eat” typically signifies mediocre food that the kitchen doesn’t mind just giving away, but not at A-Frame’s brunch. The AYCE Hawaiian-style pancakes come two at a time with different toppings—Banana Mac, Lillikoi Butter, Pineapple Orange Guava Jelly, or Mochiko Fried Chicken—and they are top-notch. Plus, you can sub out that bottomless mimosa with a Bloody Mary or michelada if you wanna mix it up.

Melrose

Some brunch spots’ claims to fame are staked on one epic dish. At Blu Jam, though there are many delicious options, that dish is the Crunchy French Toast. Coated in cornflakes, thick-cut egg brioche is then topped with berries and cream. It’s a little savory, a little sweet, and a whole lot delicious.

West Hollywood

I hope you’re hungry. The Griddle is one of those places where the portion sizes make most diners start laughing as soon as their plate arrives. Whether you get one of their enormous pancakes filled with bananas, caramel and streusel (or a million other options), or their popular off-menu “Some Like It Hot” scramble, you’re going to need a doggy bag.

Fairfax

Popular restaurant group Jon & Vinny finally brings early eats to what many consider to still be their best restaurant. Highlights of brunch at Animal include not only the “Boner Burger” mixed with bone marrow (and topped with 420 Sauce) but a foie gras biscuits and gravy. Leave the vegetarians at home for this one.

Downtown

Located in the revitalized Grand Central Market, Eggslut is the breakfast spot of downtown hipsters and en route office workers alike. The menu is short, simple and scrumptious. Their six super-satisfying egg sandwiches are served on an amazing brioche bun, but the eponymous Slut is a must-order: a coddled egg on top of a potato purée, poached in a glass jar and served with a baguette. It is the kind of dish you wish were just waiting at your bedside every morning.

Santa Monica

Alongside brunch staples like solid mimosas, French toast and croque-monsieur, The Anchor boasts one of the best lobster rolls in the city. Covered in shaved black truffle and served on a buttery New England–style roll, it’s worth the trip all on its own.

Venice

With a large brunch menu and a chalkboard full of delicious A.M. creations, it’s no wonder that Cafe Buna serves breakfast all day. Our favorite order is the Buna Omelette with plantains, black beans, rice, avocado, mozzarella and salsa with a Buna Miel espresso made with steamed milk, cinnamon and honey. Sweet, savory and satisfying—just like Cafe Buna itself.

Venice

Oscar’s is not your abuelo’s Mexican breakfast. Highlights include the hangover-eraser chilaquiles and the loaded chorizo burger, but the thick maple and bourbon bacon served over mac and cheese is a favorite among the locals. Add a fresh strawberry margarita or coconut water straight from the coconut and you’ve got a pretty chill start to your weekend.

Related: Best Sandwich Shops in Los Angeles

Best Date Spots in Los Angeles

8 Most Overrated Things to Do in Los Angeles