How to Make A Bacon Weave Breakfast Burrito in a Smoker

Ah, the bacon weave. This is something that those who love bacon really need to have in their arsenal. Using bacon to replace the tortilla in a breakfast burrito is a whole lot of meaty-madness and it is fantastic, especially when cooked in a smoker. Breakfast will never be the same again.

These recipes and images are from Bill Gillespie's new cookbook The Smoking Bacon & Hog Cookbook.

Bacon Weave Breakfast Burrito

Serves: 2 • Cook time: approximately 1–1 ½ hours

1 Bacon Weave (below)

1 cup (110 g) cooked hash browns

2 tbsp (30 ml) hot sauce

4 eggs, scrambled

4 breakfast sausage links

½ cup (60 g) shredded cheddar or pepper Jack cheese

¼ cup (60 g) chunky salsa (mild, medium or hot)

1 chunk apple wood

For this recipe, I like to use my insulated cabinet smoker. Fire up your smoker to 275ºF–300ºF (135ºC–150ºC). If you are using an uninsulated bullet-style cooker (like a WSM), pay attention to the water pan to make sure it doesn’t run out of water and cook the belly on the top cooking grate.

Related: THE ULTIMATE BACON BENEDICT

Lay out your Bacon Weave on a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Add the hash browns and top with hot sauce.

Next add the scramble egg, breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese and salsa.

Related: 2016'S MOST RIDICULOUS BASEBALL STADIUM FOODS

Roll it up and make sure the seam ends up on the bottom. This will help ensure that the burrito stays together while you’re cooking it.

Add the apple wood just before putting the meat on the smoker. Place on the smoker seam side down and cook until the bacon is done and browned, 1–1 ½ hours.

Remove and let sit for about 10 minutes, and then cut in half and serve.

Bacon Weave

Serves: approximately 4 • Cook time: 30–45 minutes

16 slices (about 1 lb [455 g]) bacon

Lay 8 strips of bacon vertically across a rimmed baking sheet or aluminum foil, flush against each other. Fatty sides should all face one direction and meaty sides should all face the other direction. The width should match the length of the strips.

Fold every other strip in half onto itself. Lay one strip of bacon perpendicular to those strips, flush against the back of the folds. Unfold those flipped strips back over the perpendicular strip of bacon.

Now fold every other strip in the alternating columns. Lay one strip of bacon perpendicular to those strips, flush against the back of the folds. Unfold those strips back down over the perpendicular strip of bacon.

Repeat again with the first set of strips. Do the same thing on the upper half of the weave. There should be the same number of strips going down as there are going across.

Cooking time and temperature will vary depending on what meat you’re wrapping the weave around. To cook as is, heat a smoker to 350ºF (177ºC) and cook for 30–45 minutes. The dish is usually done cooking when the bacon tightens around the meat and adheres in place.

For more bacon and smoking recipes pick up The Smoking Bacon & Hog Cookbook.