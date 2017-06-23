Australian Professor Creates Electric Circuit Out of Vegemite

To those of us who don’t find Vegemite particularly palatable, the weird yeasty spread already seems like it would be better as part of a science experiment than part of a breakfast spread. Marc in het Panhuis, a professor at Australia’s University of Wollongong, might agree. He recently used Vegemite to conduct electricity, a fact he hopes could have potential medical repercussions.

Last December, we discussed in het Panhuis’s work looking to build edible electronics. At that time, the professor was experimenting with gelatin in an attempt to create nontoxic sensors that could be used medically in the body. Rather than removing those sensors, people would simply digest them away. Proving that inspiration is never far away, in het Panhuis realized that even a breakfast spread like Vegemite may have the properties necessary to be used in this kind of technology.

In the video above, we can see that not only does Vegemite conduct electricity, the Australian favorite can be easily used in a 3D printer, allowing for the printing of rudimentary circuits.

The science is simple and interesting, with the university suggesting that experiments like these could also be a fun way to teach children about circuits—circuits they can eat afterwards. Who knew learning could taste so disgusting?

