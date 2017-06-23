This Artist's Insanely Realistic Food Drawings Will Keep You Guessing

Your eyes aren't deceiving you, those delicious-looking items are actually drawings. Artist Howard Lee has mastered colored pencil wizardry so well, he's even willing to put the real thing and his work side by side. Lee's videos have logged hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, but his latest compilation shows just how talented the guy is, especially at replicating the look and lighting of food (not to mention food packaging).

Beyond the edible, Lee also draws everything from matches, to iPhones to his own severed thumb. Even when he shows you the the step by step process of how the drawings come together, you'll still rub your eyes when he swings a hammer at the real tomato or cleavers the real hot dog clean in half. Take a few minutes and watch the incredible drawings come together. Meanwhile, I am going to eat this very real apple on my desk. Or is it…

Related: This Is the Most Impressive Watermelon Work We've Ever Seen

Adorable T-Shirts Reveal What Food Does in Its Spare Time

These Cheesecakes Will Help You Find Inner Peace