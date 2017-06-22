Artist Makes Plush Toy Versions of Favorite Hipster Foods

If you like playing with your food, these plush toy versions of some hipster food favorites will probably be the artisanal stuffed creations of your dreams.

Mimi O Chun calls this series of work her “Stuffed Hipster Emblems”—described as “an experiment in media and meta-narratives—soft sculpture replicas of iconic goods using the very levers that invoke such fetishism among enthusiasts of artisanal, small-batch goods (single origin, scarcity, tactile materials, handmade processes).” There are hand-stitched Mason jars, pickled probiotics and sous vide food.

The San Francisco-based artist, who’s a professional designer by day, says that the “revival of domesticity, of the slow movement and the hand-crafted, is not unique to [her] own artistic endeavors, but rather one experienced on a cultural scale—largely in reaction to the industrialized, corporate underpinnings of our economy.” Which is the subject matter of these stuffed goods.

If you like what you see, it’s not quite specified to what extent the pieces are actually for sale. Ugh! Why are good artisanal plush toys just so hard to find?!

Check these out:

Related: These Burgers Are Too Good Looking to Eat

Artist Recreates Famous Paintings with Food

A Showstopping Collision of Food and Art at CREATE Boston