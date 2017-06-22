Amp Up Your Morning Caffeine Jolt with Coffee Flour

You are probably just finishing your morning coffee as you read this—but imagine the doughnut accompanying it also having that bolt of caffeine? Awesome, right?

A Brandeis University biophysicist has developed caffeinated flour, and it sounds pretty awesome. “I was looking for a more natural food ingredient approach to providing the health benefits of chlorogenic acid (CGA) antioxidant currently sold in green coffee bean extract dietary supplement capsules. Our flour contains about 10% by weight CGA, so it is a rich source of CGA (4g of the flour providing about 400mg CGA). Costly dietary supplement capsules may contain extract that is enriched up to about 50% by weight CGA (so two 400mg extract capsules would contain the CGA equivalent to 4g of our flour),” explains biophysicist Dan Perlman, the inventor of the coffee flour.

What do all those numbers mean to our morning minds? Basically, they are parbaking green coffee beans and milling them to create flour. And in doing so, they are actually maintaining all the health benefits, such as antioxidants, that can be lost in traditional coffee roasting.

“The whole coffee bean flour that we produce (preferably from the robusta rather than Arabica bean) is naturally gluten-free. It also provides the full level of natural caffeine. With the flour containing about 2.4% by weight caffeine, about 4g of the flour will provide the caffeine content equal to about a cup of coffee (about 100mg caffeine),” says Perlman.

Coffee flour is meant to enhance whatever flour you generally use—and you can add it to non-flour food options as well. So your extra dose of coffee doesn’t have to necessarily include an extra dose of carbs. “The coffee flour is finely milled and can be blended with any regular flour for use in baking. It can also be blended into nut butters, hummus spreads, yogurt, and smoothies for example,” according to Perlman, who also says the flour is mild and slightly nutty-tasting, and golden-colored. “Totally different in color and flavor from roasted coffee beans used for brewing traditional coffee!” says Perlman, who is himself a fan of coffee and sees this as a supplement rather than a suggested replacement.

Related: 11 Best Indie Coffee Shops in the U.S.

How to Make the Perfect French Press Coffee

The 50 Most Caffeinated Colleges in the U.S.