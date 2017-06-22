9 Iconic Couples to Dress Up as This Halloween

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.

Halloween is the one night of the year where you can escape reality and become another person, so might as well make it count, right? If you’re planning on dressing up with your special someone, it may take a bit more time and preparation, so we’ve rounded up our favorite movie couples to offer some much-needed inspiration. In our book, it's never too early to start planning!

1. BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S

Channel Holly Golightly with a long black dress, gloves, and tiara. All your man needs to do is wear a suit and tie to portray Paul Varjak.

Shop the looks:

Paul: River Island suit jacket, $160; riverisland.com. Hugo Boss dress shirt, $145; hugoboss.com. Tuxedos Online tie, $10; tuxedosonline.com. Van Heusen pants, $35; kohls.com. Kenneth Cole shoes, $80; amazon.com.

Holly: David’s Bridal gloves, $20; davidsbridal.com. Boden dress, $118; bodenusa.com. Betsey Johnson tiara, $95;betseyjohnson.com. Olive and Piper necklace, $68; oliveandpiper.com. Kate Spade heels, $298; katespade.com.

2. SEX AND THE CITY

© NEW LINE CINEMA/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Recreate this scene from Sex and the City with a green dress and black tux. Add chic accessories like an Eiffel Tower bag and a pair of strappy sandals to complete your Carrie-inspired look.

Shop the looks:

Mr. Big: Berluti tuxedo, $4,500; mrporter.com. Target tie, $ 20; target.com. JF J. Ferrar dress shirt, $13; jcpenney.com. Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, $740; ferragamo.com.

Carrie: Oscar de la Renta dress, $2,790; net-a-porter.com. Rakuten belt, $49; rakuten.com. Krukrustudio Eiffel Tower bag, $155; etsy.com. Forever 21 sandals, $33; forever21.com.

3. THE NOTEBOOK

© NEW LINE CINEMA/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Retro inspired pieces like a newsboy cap and gingham bathing suit top will make you feel just like Ali and Noah.

Shop the looks:

Noah: Brood Herringbone hat, $34; villagehatshop.com. Mossimo Supply Co. t-shirt, $5; target.com. H&M jeans, $25; hm.com. Bass shoes, $60; shoes.com.

Ali: Lulu in the Sky headband, $9; etsy.com. Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini, $375; matchesfashion.com. J. Crew shorts, $85; jcrew.com. Jack Rogers sandals, $128; jackrogersusa.com.

4. THE GREAT GATSBY

© WARNER BROS/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

To recreate this duo, go for glamour in a flashy dress and classic black suit.

Shop the looks:

Jay: Tommy Hilfiger bow tie, $18; macys.com. Lands’ End shoes, $85; landsend.com. Volcom suit, $200; backcountry.com.

Daisy: Miss Selfridge dress, $137; missselfridge.com. Asos headband, $30; asos.com. Vita Fede ring, $235; designsbymillo.com. Forever 21 bracelet, $12; forever21.com. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoes, $355; bloomingdales.com.

5. PAPER TOWNS

© 20TH CENTURY FOX/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Who doesn't want to look as cool as Margo and Q? Pretty sure, you've already got these costumes in your closets.

Shop the looks:

Q: Hanes t-shirt, $10; bigtopshirtshop.com. Helix jeans, $30; kohls.com. Converse sneakers, $50; zappos.com.

Margo: Gildan sweatshirt, $13; fleetfarm.com. Marc Jacobs tank, $78; marcjacobs.com. Helmut Lang jeans, $68; theoutnet.com. Converse sneakers, $55; nordstrom.com.

6. GREASE

© PARAMOUNT/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Be the original good girl gone bad as Sandy from Greasewith black leggings and killer red heels. Make sure your Danny sports those white socks.

Shop the looks:

Danny: Patagonia t-shirt, $27; backcountry.com. Lands’ End pants, $99; landsend.com. L.L. Bean socks, $13; llbean.com. Steve Madden shoes, $110; stevemadden.com.

Sandy: H&M top, $13; hm.com. H&M pants, $13; hm.com. Tibi mules, $169; theoutnet.com. Betsey Johnson earrings, $38;betseyjohnson.com.

7. CASABLANCA

COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

If you love statement hats, trench coats, and a classic love story, this Casablanca pair is for you.

Shop the looks:

Rick: Borsalino hat, $395; mrporter.com. Zara trench coat, $149; zara.com. Brooks Brothers tie, $99; brooksbrothers.com. Stafford dress shirt, $15; jcpenny.com. Gieves and Hawkes pants, $330; mrporter.com. Aldo shoes, $125; aldoshoes.com.

Ilsa: J. Crew blazer, $288; jcrew.com. Forever 21 fedora, $16; forever21.com. Van Heusen shirt, $21;clothingshoponline.com. Lands’ End skirt, $69; landsend.com. Cecelia New York shoes, $185; cecelianewyork.com.

8. SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

© THE WEINSTEIN COMPANY/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Wearing a garbage bag isn't exactly stylish, but it nails Pat's look from Silver Linings Playbook. To capture Tiffany’s style, put on a black trench coat and jeans.

Shop the looks:

Pat: Handi-Bag garbage bags, $12; walmart.com. H&M sweatshirt, $30; hm.com. H&M sweatpants, $20; hm.com. New Balance sneakers, $55; eastbay.com.

Tiffany: Urban Outfitters scarf, $34; urbanoutfitters.com. Jack Rogers flats, $108; jackrogers.com. Henri Bendel jacket, $148; henribendel.com. Zara jeans, $50; zara.com.

9. DIRTY DANCING

© VESTRON PICTURES/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Get ready to dance the night away in a pretty pink dress and all black separates.

Shop the looks:

Johnny: H&M shirt, $6; hm.com. Lands’ End pants, $79; landsend.com. Ralph Lauren shoes, $495; ralphlauren.com.

Baby: J. Crew dress, $250; jcrew.com. Asos pumps, $26;asos.com.

