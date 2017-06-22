8 Healthy Ways to Eat Toast for Every Meal

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
Toast: It sounds so basic, so boring, so “the kind of food you eat when you’ve got a stomach bug and it’s 7 degrees outside.” Well, not so fast there, missy. Here, eight toast ideas that are downright exciting.
Toast + Avocado + Pomegranate + Feta
Sweet pomegranate and crumbly feta pair perfectly with creamy avo and crunchy bread.
Toast + Cheddar + Scrambled Egg + Pancetta
Like a breakfast sammie — just open-faced.
Toast + Ricotta + Strawberry + Honey
Satisfy your sweet tooth — without turning to anything processed.
Toast + Hummus + Edamame + Feta
Who says you can’t have toast for lunch?
Toast + Fig Jam + Sliced Brie + Sliced Apple
Don't have fig jam in your pantry? Pretty much any jam or jelly will do.
Toast + Cream Cheese + Smoked Salmon + Cucumber
It’s basically a bagel, minus the guilt.
Toast + Goat Cheese + Walnuts + Honey +Thyme
Eat it for breakfast with a glass of OJ or for lunch with a side of greens.
Toast + Fried Egg + Kale + Hot Sauce
Sriracha and kale. Well, aren’t you trendy?
For more recipes go to PureWow.
