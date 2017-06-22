Valentine’s Day is filled with love and romance but can also be weighted down with a whole lot of pressure. So many people are hoping to impress (and be impressed). Restaurant menus are scoured and overanalyzed to ensure the perfect dining experience. It makes most of us want to just order a pizza and stay in. Well, worry no more. Here are 8 restaurants around the city are doing fun and over the top dishes for Valentine’s Day. It’ll maybe a touch cheesy, but it’s also entertaining and adorable, just like we hope your Valentine’s Day will be.

Davio’s is making their signature hand-rolled gnocchi in the shape of a heart this Valentine’s Day. The melt-in-your-mouth potato gnocchi is made with less flour and more potato to make them extra light and fluffy then tossed with organic mushrooms, basil, and truffle oil.

Valentine’s day is all about indulgence and what better way to indulge than in a super cheesy, truffley mac and cheese. Black Truffle Mac & Kisses is an earthy and creamy dish consists of black truffle mac & cheese fried into a shape of a heart with champagne and red pepper sauce. "My inspiration behind the dish was to take something that is familiar, powerful and adored and put it into a shape that represents love for Valentine’s Day. It is sure to impress and create something memorable to share, making for one unforgettable evening,” says Beautique’s Corporate Executive Chef, Alain Allegretti.

Bright, beautiful colors are showcased in the indulgent foie gras terrine at Clement. Served with berries and pickled beets to ”remind us of the passion this special day”, the terrine is shaped in to a heart for Valentine’s Day.

At New York's incarnation of the popular Barcelona-style tapas restaurant in Boston, James Beard Award winning chefs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette feature an eclectic menu focusing on both traditional and modern tapas, combining regional Spanish flavors and techniques with local and market-fresh ingredients. Known for being the go-to aphrodisiac already, Toro takes their oysters to the next level by marinating the Island Creek variety in a vibrant pink strawberry verjus served with the sprinkling of mustard seeds.

Diners are to eat their heart out this Valentine's Day. In addition to the restaurant’s traditional prix fixe, adventurous diners can add the additional heart tasting, featuring hearts done five ways, including, rabbit ceviche, cow carpaccio, pig tartar, duck mousse and fried chicken hearts. "I created the 'heart tasting' menu option for a number of reasons — for one, I thought it would be fun to make something literal and symbolic for Valentine's Day. Additionally, I thought it would be a great way to make organs accessible since it's an unusual food and people are nervous about trying it. The dish makes it a fun, explorative way to try something new with your partner on Valentine's Day,” says Co-Owner and Executive Chef Sandy Hall.

This haute cuisine vegetarian luncheonette in Williamsburg will be featuring Kardiva Gratin, which means “from the heart — gratin of braised confit of Belgium endive in almond milk béchamel topped with toasted walnut and romano cheese relish. This rich, decadent dish is guaranteed to set the mood.

Executive Chef Pasquale Cozzolino of this ever popular pizza restaurant is making an upgraded Margherita pizza…in (you guessed it) a shape of a heart. “The first time I made this was for my (now) wife four years ago. She came into the restaurant and to get her attention I made her this heart shaped pizza. She loved it! It was such a hit that we started serving it last year on Valentine’s Day to couples in the restaurant,” says Cozzolino. Perhaps this pizza will inspire love again this year.

Champagne Risotto is the St. Regis New York's signature dish, featuring decadent flavors of mascarpone and parmesan cheese, garnished with gold flakes and with the option of decadent lobster or black truffles. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering to customize the risotto with three exclusive Champagnes: Veuve Clicquot yellow label, Mumm's Napa Brut Prestige or the 2009 Louis Roedered Brut Rose, which gives the dish a soft pink hue.

Related: 8 Dos and Don'ts of Heart-Shaped Food for Valentine's Day

3 Bitter Cocktails for the Anti-Valentine's Day Crowd

On Valentine's Day Break Out a Pair of Cupcake Underwear