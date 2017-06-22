Amazing Life Hacks That Require Only a Carton of Eggs

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

Eggs are one of the most important ingredients in your kitchen: from soufflé and cookies, to pasta and fried chicken, they’re a cornerstone of Western cooking. However, the versatile egg’s practicality isn’t confined to the kitchen. From arts and crafts to DIY beauty products, you’ll find that the egg has potential way beyond your morning omelette.

1. Conditioner

Both egg whites and yolks make great hair conditioners thanks to their proteins and fats, respectively. Beat an egg with some olive oil, rub the mix in your hair and wash out after 20 minutes.

2. Anti-aging scrub

Egg whites can restore your skin’s natural beauty. Using them as your daily face wash will tighten your pores and help fight off wrinkles.

3. Moisturizer

It may sound strange, but rubbing egg yolks into your skin can make it soft and silky.

4. Paper Mache

Because of their stickiness, you can easily turn egg whites into paper mache glue. Just mix egg whites, corn starch and water for newspaper sculptures that would make your middle school art teacher proud.

5. Arts and crafts

Egg whites can also double as an all-purpose adhesive. Use beaten egg whites as your would Elmer’s for arts and crafts in a pinch.

6. Seed starters

If you’ve got a green thumb, mostly intact egg shells can be repurposed into excellent seed starters. (Pro tip: make sure to poke a hole into the bottom of the shells so water can pass through).

7. Plant food

Houseplants can be brought back from the verge of death with simple nutrients like calcium, which egg shells are conveniently chock full of. Instead of discarding the water left over from hard-boiled eggs, use it to water your plants.

8. Leather polisher

Your leather jacket looking a little dull? Rub it softly with egg whites and then clean with a damp towel to restore lost luster.

