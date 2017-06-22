7 Ways to Buy Into Krampus, Santa’s Demonic Counterpart

Picture Santa: Jolly, fat, rosy-cheeked, generous, happy, doesn’t kidnap children. Now imagine the exact opposite of that. That’s Krampus. Often depicted as a sharp-toothed, snake-tongued goat man, Krampus originated in Germanic folklore. Legend has it that while Santa rewards all good girls and boys with gifts, Krampus punishes bad children by dragging them down to the underworld in a sack (or to the Black Forest, depending on who you talk to). He’s about as metal as you can get during Christmas, and we bet American coal is sounding pretty good right now.

While FWx does not condone dragging children into the underworld, we do like to balance wholesome Christmas joy with fun-loving holiday demons. Here, seven pieces of Krampus swag to make your holiday a little more metal.

At 9 percent ABV, Southern Tier’s ultra-bitter Krampus Imperial Helles Lager will bring out the Krampus in everyone.

This Krampus milk chocolate is a cool alternative to the ubiquitous chocolate Santa.

Keep your Krampus flask close for emergencies like uncomfortable office holiday parties.

Spread the word of Krampus with this cute-scary travel mug.

While no cast-iron pan is too hot for Krampus’s leathery demon skin, your delicate human hands need this oven mitt.

Say merry Krampus with this tastefully evil wrapping paper.

According to this lip balm, Krampus smells like cinnamon and banana.

Related: FWx Stocking Stuffers

FWx Gift Guide

6 Canned Beers You need to Drink this Winter