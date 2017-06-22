7 Dessert-Inspired Beauty Products Perfect for Thanksgiving

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

Let's face it: Not all of us are fit to cook up Thanksgiving dinner. The esteemed role of feeding the family is reserved for the chef of the house and, well, we can't say we envy them. (Cooking over a hot stove for hours for your discriminating group of guests has its pressures!) However, satisfying your guests' sweet tooth is an equally important responsibility. So if you're on dessert duty, round up your pies, cakes, and pastries in more ways than one. Grace your dinner table in a body cream, lipstick, or eye shadow inspired by some of fall's most delicious sweet treats for a whole new meaning to "bringing dessert."

1. LALICIOUS

LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAY SUGAR SCRUB TOWER ($27, LALICIOUS.COM)

Before the big dinner, work up your appetite with an aromatic shower experience. Polish your skin with this all-natural body scrub that blends cane sugar with honey, and coconut, almond, and soybean oils, as well as fragrances reminiscent of some of fall's most decadent sweets (eggnog! peppermint patties!).

2. JOSIE MARAN

WHIPPED ARGAN OIL BODY BUTTER IN APPLE CRISP ($12, SEPHORA.COM)

Once your skin is squeaky clean, slather a rich, hydrating créme on damp skin to lock in moisture and an intoxicating scent. This one is not only enriched with shea butter, and argan and avocado oils, its sweet-citrus notes smell as though you've dived into a fresh-baked apple crisp—feet first!

3. PHILOSOPHY

EAU DE TOILETTE SPRAY IN FRESH CREAM ($38, SEPHORA.COM)

Put the finishing touch on your Thanksgiving beauty regimen with a spritz of this whipped cream-scented fragrance. A light spritz is just as indulgent as a dollop of its edible inspiration.

4. TOO FACED

CHOCOLATE BON BONS EYE SHADOW COLLECTION ($49, TOOFACED.COM)

Head over to your vanity to test out some new eye makeup with a shadow palette inspired by a chocolate bar. With browns and grays enriched with cocoa powder and named after decadent truffles, you'll be able to create your sweetest smoky eye yet.

5. NYX

BUTTER GLOSS SET 6 ($10, NYXCOSMETICS.COM)

Thanksgiving dinner is nothing without the smiles and laughs you'll share with your family and friends. Frame those pearly whites with this set of vibrant lip colors named after three traditional desserts: Red Velvet, Raspberry Tart, and Angel Food Cake. To take it a step further, match your lip color to the dessert you brought to the table!

6. BURT'S BEES

LIMITED EDITION PUMPKIN SPICE MOISTURIZING LIP BALM ($3.50, AT TARGET.COM)

If you'd rather save the lipstick for after you've finished sinking your teeth into mom's turkey, we don't blame you. Try this pumpkin spice lip balm that keeps lips hydrated with a blend of cold-pressed pumpkin seed oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and more.

7. BANG BANG

BAKER'S CANDLE IN HONEYED BOURBON PUMPKIN PIE ($19, BANGBANGPIE.COM)

Brought to you by two Chicago natives: ¡Bang Bang! Pie & Biscuits and Tatine, an apothecary known for its luxe candles, you won't know the difference between the pie in the oven and the aroma of this candle. It's infused with hints of caramel, toasted butterscotch, fig, ginger, cinnamon, and many more flavorful ingredients often used in Bang Bang's renowned pies. (No, you can't wear this one—as much as you may want to—but it makes an awesome hostess gift for the chef!)

