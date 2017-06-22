6 Kosher Cocktails to Make During Passover

Passover is not a holiday known for its cocktails primarily because the majority of the important ingredients—spirits—don’t exactly make the cut. Whiskey, bourbon and Scotch are all out, as are any liquors distilled from grain. Spirits that come from sugar aren’t immediately disqualified, but most distillers don’t want to jump through the hoops involved in getting certified kosher for Passover. So we found one company that did: San Francisco's Distillery No. 209 makes both a kosher gin and vodka. Here, brand mixologist Suzanne Miller share some of her 100 percent Passover-approved recipes with us.

Beats Manna

1.5 oz Kosher-for-Passover Gin

.5 oz Coconut Milk

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.75 oz Orange Juice

.25 oz Lime Juice

Dark Chocolate

METHOD: Combine ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into Martini or couple glass. Garnish with grated dark chocolate.

Desert Storm

1.5 oz Kosher-for-Passover Gin

3 1-inch cubes of Comice Pear

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.75 oz Lemon Juice

Sprig of Rosemary

METHOD: Muddle pear and rosemary. Add all other ingredients, shake and strain over ice. Garnish with fresh sprig of rosemary.

Samson’s Riddle

2 oz. Kosher-for-Passover Gin or Vodka

1 oz. Honey (Passover Certified)

.75 Lemon Juice

5 1-inch cubes of Fuji Apple

METHOD: Muddle apple with lemon juice and honey. Add vodka or gin and shake vigorously with ice. Fine strain into rocks glass over ice and garnish with apple peel.

Dayenu

1.5 oz. Kosher-for-Passover Gin or Vodka

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.25 oz. Agave Nectar

3 Tarragon Leaves

2 large Strawberries

2 oz. Club Soda

METHOD: Muddle strawberries with tarragon in tin. Add all other ingredients other than soda and shake with ice. Fine Strain into martini glass and top with soda.

Passover Spice

2 oz. Kosher-for-Passover Gin

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

1 Piece of Jalapeño

3 Raspberries

METHOD: Muddle raspberries with lemon juice, simple syrup and sprit. Add jalapeno. Shake over ice and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with raspberry on a stick or jalapeno slices.

Red Sea

1.5 oz Kosher-for-Passover Gin

1 medium Fresh Strawberry

1 large Basil Leaf

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Agave Nectar (1;1 dilution)

METHOD: Muddle strawberry and agave nectar. Add remaining ingredients and shake over ice. Strain into Martini or Coupe glass, garnish with fresh basil leaf.

