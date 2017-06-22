6 Coloring Books for Grown-Ups to Help You Find Your Inner Child

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.

There was nothing more relaxing as a kid than spreading your coloring books across the table and going to town with a pack of freshly sharpened rainbow-hued pencils. At a certain point, we grew out of that therapeutic pastime and replaced it with “grown up” activities like watching TV, grabbing drinks with a friend, or catching up on cat videos on the Internet. With the recent rise of coloring books created specifically for adults, there’s no excuse not to buy yourself a brand new pack of pencils and get scribbling. Below, a list of our favorite editions. Whether you stay in the lines or not, happy coloring!

1. SECRET GARDEN ARTIST'S EDITION: 20 DRAWINGS TO COLOR AND FRAME BY JOHANA BASFORD​

Illustrator Basford gains drawing inspiration from the property around her home in rural Scotland.

($23; laurenceking.com)

2. EVERY LITTLE THING: A FLAT VERNACULAR COLORING BOOKBY PAYTON COSELL TURNER

​

The artistic genius behind the Brooklyn-based hand-printed wallpaper company Flat Vernacular brings her creations to life in the form of this '80s-inspired coloring book.

($9; amazon.com)

3. ANIMORPHIA: AN EXTREME COLOURING AND SEARCH CHALLENGE BY KERBY ROSANES

Animal lovers, rejoice! Color your way through fantastical animal drawings, and then stick around for a scavenger hunt.

($16; amazon.com)

4. VIVE LE COLOR! LIBERTY BY MARABOUT

This coloring book offers a fresh, sophisticated take on our middle school flower doodles.

($10; overstock.com)

5. I HEART CUTE COLORING BY JESS BRADLEY

​

Bradley’s adorably cartoonish illustrations mean that you can scribble through this book alone or with a younger companion. Bonus: it’s small enough to fit in a coat pocket or purse.

($10; penguinrandomhouse.com)

6. FOUR SEASONS: A COLORING BOOK BY AIKO FUKAWA

If just the mere act of coloring doesn't do it, Fukawa’s dreamy seasonal drawings are sure to get you Zenned out.

($11; amazon.com)

