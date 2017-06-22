6 Coloring Books for Grown-Ups to Help You Find Your Inner Child

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.
There was nothing more relaxing as a kid than spreading your coloring books across the table and going to town with a pack of freshly sharpened rainbow-hued pencils. At a certain point, we grew out of that therapeutic pastime and replaced it with “grown up” activities like watching TV, grabbing drinks with a friend, or catching up on cat videos on the Internet. With the recent rise of coloring books created specifically for adults, there’s no excuse not to buy yourself a brand new pack of pencils and get scribbling. Below, a list of our favorite editions. Whether you stay in the lines or not, happy coloring!
1. SECRET GARDEN ARTIST'S EDITION: 20 DRAWINGS TO COLOR AND FRAME BY JOHANA BASFORD
Illustrator Basford gains drawing inspiration from the property around her home in rural Scotland.
($23; laurenceking.com)
2. EVERY LITTLE THING: A FLAT VERNACULAR COLORING BOOKBY PAYTON COSELL TURNER
The artistic genius behind the Brooklyn-based hand-printed wallpaper company Flat Vernacular brings her creations to life in the form of this '80s-inspired coloring book.
($9; amazon.com)
3. ANIMORPHIA: AN EXTREME COLOURING AND SEARCH CHALLENGE BY KERBY ROSANES
Animal lovers, rejoice! Color your way through fantastical animal drawings, and then stick around for a scavenger hunt.
($16; amazon.com)
4. VIVE LE COLOR! LIBERTY BY MARABOUT
This coloring book offers a fresh, sophisticated take on our middle school flower doodles.
($10; overstock.com)
5. I HEART CUTE COLORING BY JESS BRADLEY
Bradley’s adorably cartoonish illustrations mean that you can scribble through this book alone or with a younger companion. Bonus: it’s small enough to fit in a coat pocket or purse.
($10; penguinrandomhouse.com)
6. FOUR SEASONS: A COLORING BOOK BY AIKO FUKAWA
If just the mere act of coloring doesn't do it, Fukawa’s dreamy seasonal drawings are sure to get you Zenned out.
($11; amazon.com)
