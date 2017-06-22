5 Exceedingly Simple Potato Sides for Thanksgiving

Other than turkey, the one thing that every Thanksgiving table needs is some nice starch. There are plenty of easy variations on the boring old potato that take no time at all and are guaranteed to impress picky family members and inebriated friends alike. Mashed or roasted, you’ll have no trouble putting one of these recipes on your table next week.

Mashed Potato Casserole with Gruyere

What’s the only thing better than plenty of butter in mashed potatoes? Plenty of butter and cheese.

Lemony Roasted Potatoes with Oregano

There’s no reason mashed potatoes need to get all the love this time of year. 

Healthy Potato and Spinach Casserole

The spinach in these potatoes makes them look downright Seussian.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Greek Yogurt 

These sweet potatoes are even sweeter with a little maple syrup.

Vegetable Mashed Potatoes

Another recipe for the health-conscious Thanksgiving eater; adding carrots and nonfat yogurt makes these potatoes good for you, but they still pack plenty of flavor.  

