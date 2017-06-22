14 Savory Recipes That Are Totally Worth the Garlic Breath

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.

On the list of “Things You Shouldn’t Eat On a Date,” garlic is very obviously number one — nobody wants to get a whiff of your stanky garlic breath when they lean in for a kiss at the end of the night. Fortunately, we don’t care what people think, and we firmly believe you should embrace your garlic breath. Here are 14 ways you can do just that.

Oh, you fancy, huh? Pretend you’re at a five-star restaurant and make these fries in your dorm room, no pants required.

Photo by Andrew Seah

TBH I’ve never heard of this before, but it’s basically an oily, herby, garlicky dip for Italian bread. Yes, please.

Photo by Parisa Soraya

You can add this pesto to plain pasta, orrrrr you can make pesto grilled cheese. The choice is yours, because #carbs.

Photo by Amber Chen

Hello, they’re called “cheese bombs.” Just look at those buttery beauties. Do you need any more reason to make these?

Photo by George Farah

There’s a reason the CrockPot is a college student’s best friend, and that reason is because slow cooker meals require literally zero effort. Throw your raw meat in, head to class, and come back to a home-cooked meal.

Photo by Alex Weiner

Put down the potato chips and try some kale chips instead. So what if kale isn’t trendy anymore? This stuff is like crack.

Photo by Luna Zhang

Don’t lie, we know you’ve seen this on Pinterest. It’s easier to make than you’d think, and you’ll have cheesy goodness in just about half an hour.

Photo by Kate Mellinger

Make this special dish for your special someone — but only if they can handle nine cloves of garlic. I don’t know about you, but I’d accept that as a challenge.

Photo by Alison Weissbrot

Because mashed potatoes might not actually be good for you, but cauliflower is.

Photo by Casey Carr

Swiss chard is that fancy-sounding vegetable you never buy at the store because you don’t know what to do with it. Well, we’ve got you covered. Eat your greens, kids.

Photo by Christal Acosido

It doesn’t get better than garlic and butter. Trust me.

Picture by Charlotte Sparacino

Sharing is very, very optional. Serve this as a side with some pasta, because there’s no such thing as too many carbs.

Photo by Regan Fitzgerald

This southern Italian take on pasta carbonara is super filling and super garlicky.

Photo by Jill Kindelan

I’m not gonna diss the classic buff chicken dip, but this stuff might just be your new go-to party plate.

