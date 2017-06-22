14 Savory Recipes That Are Totally Worth the Garlic Breath

This piece originally appeared on Spoon University.
On the list of “Things You Shouldn’t Eat On a Date,” garlic is very obviously number one — nobody wants to get a whiff of your stanky garlic breath when they lean in for a kiss at the end of the night. Fortunately, we don’t care what people think, and we firmly believe you should embrace your garlic breath. Here are 14 ways you can do just that.
1. Parmesan Garlic Truffle Fries
Oh, you fancy, huh? Pretend you’re at a five-star restaurant and make these fries in your dorm room, no pants required.
2. Bagna Cauda
Photo by Andrew Seah
TBH I’ve never heard of this before, but it’s basically an oily, herby, garlicky dip for Italian bread. Yes, please.
3. Healthy Pesto Garlic Pasta
Photo by Parisa Soraya
You can add this pesto to plain pasta, orrrrr you can make pesto grilled cheese. The choice is yours, because #carbs.
4. 5-Ingredient Garlic and Herb Cheese Bombs
Photo by Amber Chen
Hello, they’re called “cheese bombs.” Just look at those buttery beauties. Do you need any more reason to make these?
5. Honey Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken
Photo by George Farah
There’s a reason the CrockPot is a college student’s best friend, and that reason is because slow cooker meals require literally zero effort. Throw your raw meat in, head to class, and come back to a home-cooked meal.
6. Pan-Fried Garlic Kale
Photo by Alex Weiner
Put down the potato chips and try some kale chips instead. So what if kale isn’t trendy anymore? This stuff is like crack.
7. Cheesy Pull-Apart Garlic Bread
Photo by Luna Zhang
Don’t lie, we know you’ve seen this on Pinterest. It’s easier to make than you’d think, and you’ll have cheesy goodness in just about half an hour.
8. Garlic Feta Braised Chicken
Photo by Kate Mellinger
Make this special dish for your special someone — but only if they can handle nine cloves of garlic. I don’t know about you, but I’d accept that as a challenge.
9. Garlic and Onion Mashed Cauliflower
Photo by Alison Weissbrot
Because mashed potatoes might not actually be good for you, but cauliflower is.
10. Lemon Garlic Swiss Chard
Photo by Casey Carr
Swiss chard is that fancy-sounding vegetable you never buy at the store because you don’t know what to do with it. Well, we’ve got you covered. Eat your greens, kids.
11. 20-Minute Garlic Butter Shrimp
Photo by Christal Acosido
It doesn’t get better than garlic and butter. Trust me.
12. Garlic Knot Monkey Bread
Picture by Charlotte Sparacino
Sharing is very, very optional. Serve this as a side with some pasta, because there’s no such thing as too many carbs.
13. Creamy, Garlicky Prosciutto Spaghetti
Photo by Regan Fitzgerald
This southern Italian take on pasta carbonara is super filling and super garlicky.
14. Cheesy Garlic Dip
Photo by Jill Kindelan
I’m not gonna diss the classic buff chicken dip, but this stuff might just be your new go-to party plate.
Related: Why Garlic Breath is Actually a Major Turn On
How to Easily Peel Garlic in Seconds
How to Roast Garlic