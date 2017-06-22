$125 Twinkie Covered in Caviar Currently Winning Prize for Craziest State Fair Food

Attention Midwestern state fairs – your spot atop the ridiculous fair food game is in jeapordy. The 2015 OC Fair in Costa Mesa, California, will feature a stand selling a $125 Twinkie covered in caviar.

The brainchild of San Diego’s fried food specialist Chicken Charlie’s FRYBQ (and I use the word “brain” here reluctantly), the $125 testament to absurdity is supposed to honor the fair’s 125th anniversary and will be topped with only “the finest caviar,” according to Foodbeast who broke the news of the ridiculous concoction.

Chicken Charlie’s later confirmed the news on their Instagram. One commenter wondered, “Does it come with a bottle of Dom?” Though I’d suggest that a mimosa made from Dom Perignon and Fanta would be a better pairing.

For those looking to overspend on Twinkies, the OC Fair runs from July 17th to August 16th. No word on just how many caviar Twinkies Chicken Charlie’s will make. Though I’m guessing that at $125 a pop, if people keep buying them, they’ll keep making them.

