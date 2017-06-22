12 Borderline Inappropriate (But Totally Hilarious) Kids’ Halloween Costumes

© Oh Happy Day
This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
Is there anything more adorable than itty-bitty babies dressed in Halloween costumes? How about itty-bitty babies dressed as cable TV adulters and 90s hipster icons they totally don’t understand.
Here, 12 costumes we wish we’d thought of ourselves.
1. THE DUDE
Chocolate milk is a solid stand-in for a white Russian.
2.RED
But an actual chicken remains the best prop ever.
3. DON DRAPER
A boozing baby. Totally normal.
4. WALTER WHITE AND JESSE PINKMAN
Crystal meth. Sure.
5. WAYNE AND GARTH
Party time. Excellent.
6. MARGOT AND RICHIE
Hipster life.
7. WILL AND KATE
Shoes optional.
8. DWIGHT SCHRUTE
Awkward center part necessary.
9. MARTY MCFLY
Great Scott!
10. THE GRANDPA FROM "UP"
Perfect for the proto-walker.
11. BJORK
It’s oh so quiet…
12. PRINCE
But this is definitely what it sounds like when doves cry.
