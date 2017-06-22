12 Borderline Inappropriate (But Totally Hilarious) Kids’ Halloween Costumes

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Is there anything more adorable than itty-bitty babies dressed in Halloween costumes? How about itty-bitty babies dressed as cable TV adulters and 90s hipster icons they totally don’t understand.

Here, 12 costumes we wish we’d thought of ourselves.

1. THE DUDE



Chocolate milk is a solid stand-in for a white Russian.

2.RED

But an actual chicken remains the best prop ever.

3. DON DRAPER



A boozing baby. Totally normal.

4. WALTER WHITE AND JESSE PINKMAN

Crystal meth. Sure.

5. WAYNE AND GARTH

Party time. Excellent.

6. MARGOT AND RICHIE



Hipster life.

7. WILL AND KATE

Shoes optional.

8. DWIGHT SCHRUTE

Awkward center part necessary.

9. MARTY MCFLY

Great Scott!

10. THE GRANDPA FROM "UP"



Perfect for the proto-walker.

11. BJORK

It’s oh so quiet…

12. PRINCE

But this is definitely what it sounds like when doves cry.

