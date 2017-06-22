11 Spots Around The Country To Enjoy Leap Year-Themed Dishes

Leap Year is not a holiday – technically – but it holds a very important place in our hearts. Since this semi-holiday is only going to happen so many times in our lifetimes, it deserves some special recognition and bars and restaurants across the country are offering Leap Day promotions and honorary dishes.

The Union Square bar will host a children's themed adult birthday party, featuring face painting, balloon animals and for anyone who shows they're born on February 29th will receive free drinks from 7pm till midnight. Guests are also invited to indulge in $5 Leap Frog shots all night. What exactly is a The Leap Frog Shot? It is a special concoction of Midori, peach schnapps, pineapple juice and a splash of Sprite. Happy birthday, indeed!

© Catherine Claus

This gastropub focuses on locally sourced ingredients in their food and drinks. And this Monday F&D will leap-themed dishes included panko fried frog legs with smoked green tomato and sorghum sauce and a watermelon radish slaw paired perfectly with a glass of Frog’s Leap Chardonnay from Rutherford, Napa Valley.

Those with leap year birthday's can show their waiter their license to receive a complimentary specialty meatball that is four times (4 years, get it?) the size of Buca's normal meatballs.

© Tapa Toro

This Spanish tapas and paella concept in Orlando is offering complimentary churros four ways— churro ice cream, churro cupcake, churro traditional and a churros milkshake — for all leap year babies.

© The Front Yard at The Garland

Buffalo frog legs will be the featured item at The Front Yard in North Hollywood. Marinated with barrel aged habanero buffalo sauce and served with celery, BBQ pickled carrots and bleu cheese fondue, this delicious snack is sure to put guests taste buds over the edge.

The classic American clubhouse nestled in the River North neighborhood in Chicago is celebrating Leap Year in a froggy way. Chef Aaron Browning created the traditional English dish Toad in the Hole with a twist, featuring braised frog legs, Yorkshire pudding and boudin blanc Irish sausage.

© Brasserie JO

Frog Legs Provencal is being created specially for leap year at Brasserie JO, made with crispy frog legs tossed with garlic, parsley, tomato & citrus. Wash that down with a French 29 Martini, made with shaken vodka, Midori, Ginger-tarragon syrup and Canton with a splash of champagne. "We thought of leap frogs as a fun play on leap year so that was the inspiration. The Frog Legs Provencal is a classic French dish and infused with Mediterranean flavors. The French 29 Martini is a green libation infused with spring ingredients like tarragon, ginger and melon liqueur, since leap year also kicks off the beginning of spring,” says Executive Chef Nicholas Calias.

This Media, PA, restaurant will pay homage to the original Leap Year cocktail, which originated in London in 1928 at the famous Savoy Hotel, filled with burnt lime, blood orange and a limoncello and gin granita.

Courtesy of Bill’s Bar & Burger

All New York City locations will be offering leap year babies the Leap Year Celebration Shake, consisting of vanilla caramel ice cream, pound cake, whipped cream, a Twizzler and sprinkles. “The Leap Year Celebration Shake was specially created for leap year babies. It includes traditional birthday flavors, and adds some flair!,” says Executive Chef Ivy Stark.

It's all about fours at The Nugget Spot, which is offering fried four cheese ravioli nuggets loaded with ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone. The dish will be available only on leap day and costs $10 for 10 nuggets …but they’ll throw in an extra one for the extra day of the year. The calories don’t count if you consume them on leap day, right? We hope.

To celebrate 2016’s extra day ZED451will serve The 1440 (1,440 minutes in a day) cocktail. The drink is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, vanilla Stoli, Averna Amaro, peach nectar, and a squeeze of lemon. “The 1440 is the perfect Feb. 29 toast. It blends the sweetness of peach and vanilla with the deep flavor of Averna Amaro adding a darker flavor, like a roasted peach. It’s a fruity cocktail, but not too light. With the cold weather in Chicago, we wanted to develop a strong cocktail that guests can sip and savor — just like their extra leap day,” says ZED451 Bar Manager Arturo Hernandez.

Related: The Most Affordable Italian Wines on the Wine List

10 Ways to Fool People into Thinking You Know About Wine

20 Wine Words Most Drinkers Don't Know