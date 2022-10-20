F&W Pro How to Get Free Mental Health Care If You Work in the Hospitality Industry The Southern Smoke Foundation offers mental health support resources for the people who feed us. Here's how to get help. By Kat Kinsman Kat Kinsman Instagram Twitter Website Title: Executive Features Editor, Food & WineLocation: New York CityKat Kinsman is an award-winning writer, editor, public speaker, and host with over 15 years of experience creating food and beverage-based stories, essays, videos, podcasts, events, books, and live news commentary for Food & Wine, CNN, HLN, Extra Crispy, Tasting Table, Roads & Kingdoms, Gravy, Saveur, AOL, and other media outlets. She's a sought-after keynote speaker, moderator, and discussion facilitator on the topics of food and mental health, and created the Chefs With Issues initiative in 2016 to address the mental health crisis in the hospitality industry. Her book Hi, Anxiety: Life With a Bad Case of Nerves was published by Harper Collins in 2016.Expertise: food culture, hospitality industry, cocktails, personal essays.Experience: Kat Kinsman worked as an artist's assistant, art director, webmaster, copywriter, and ad agency creative before taking her first role in food media as AOL's grilling editor in 2007.Kinsman created and helmed the Eatocracy food blog for CNN in 2010 and was a frequent on-air contributor for the network across TV and radio, as well as in-person events. Eatocracy won the EPPY Award for Best Food Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over in 2011 and was nominated in 2012 and 2013, and Kinsman and colleagues were nominated for a James Beard Award for TV Segment in 2013. At CNN, she also developed the Matrimony section and First Person essay series for CNN Living. She was also part of the CNN team that won a Peabody Award for ongoing coverage of the Gulf Oil Spill.At Tasting Table, Kinsman served as editor-in-chief before moving to a role as editor at large as she completed her first book, Hi, Anxiety, Life With a Bad Case of Nerves, which was published by Harper Collins in 2016.Kinsman's role as a chef confidante led her to create the Chefs With Issues initiative in 2016 to offer community and resources to people in the hospitality industry struggling with mental health issues. That work has allowed Kinsman to give keynote speeches, moderate panels, and facilitate conversations to groups around the world, including MAD Symposium, Food on the Edge, Artiskmat, Tales of the Cocktail, SXSW, McLean Hospital, AMEX Trade, the Colorado Restaurant Association, Unilever's Fair Kitchens, and others.As senior food & drinks editor at Time Inc's Extra Crispy, Kinsman was one of the creative team launching the gloriously irreverent site that celebrated all things breakfast, and co-edited the site's book Breakfast: The Most Important Book About the Best Meal of the Day. There, she launched the cult-favorite and celebrity-studded cooking show No Pressure, which garnered millions of views as well as loving coverage by Decider, which praised its "delightfully disturbing Lovecraftian vibe."At Food & Wine, Kinsman hosted 100 episodes of the podcast Communal Table, conversing with the world's most influential chefs, cookbook authors, celebrities, and writers on topics such as mental health, race and identity, equity and inclusion, the business of hospitality, and yes — cooking. Kinsman edited James Beard Award-winning personal essays in 2018 and 2022, and her own writing across print and digital won a 2020 IACP Award for Personal Essay/Memoir, and was included in the 2020 and 2016 editions of The Best American Food Writing. In 2020, Kinsman won the Meredith-wide MVP Award.Kinsman previously served as the vice chair of the James Beard Journalism Committee. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Catchlight Photography Back in 2016 when I first started writing and speaking publicly about the mental health crisis in the hospitality industry, I was never sure if I was going to be met with a hug or a punch. I knew from personal experience that talking about mental health in public was borderline taboo, but in the restaurant community, it was something akin to sacrilege. You muscle through, you work hurt, you burn your body and soul to ash serving others, but there's only virtue in starving yourself of any care or comfort — and god forbid you ever talk about it or seek help. But that's not sustainable, not long term. People got tired of seeing their colleagues and friends burn out, break down, and worse. In the years since — most notably after Anthony Bourdain's suicide in 2018 — chefs, servers, bartenders, and other restaurant workers have come forward with extraordinary courage to share their own struggles, offer solidarity, and in the case of Southern Smoke, create practical and immediate resources and support for hospitality workers in crisis. Restaurant Workers Don't Have Safety Nets, So This Chef Created One In 2015, Houston chef and restaurateur Chris Shepherd learned that a friend and former colleague, sommelier Antonio Gianola, had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Shepherd gathered some chef and pitmaster pals together to throw an epic party, from which they collectively raised $181,000 for the MS Society. Over the next few years, the scope and goals of the annual event grew, and when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc upon the region and its hospitality workers, the mission of the Southern Smoke Festival and its namesake foundation swiftly changed. Since 2017, all food or beverage workers in the United States have been eligible to apply for emergency grants to cover lost wages, rent, repairs due to natural disasters, groceries, medication, mental health care, and other expenses, all funded by the festival, merchandise, auctions, and donations. "We should be talking about mental health. It shouldn't be taboo," Shepherd told Food & Wine's editor in chief, Hunter Lewis. "Whether it's financial aid, putting food on the table, or helping someone find a mental health professional to talk to, we're there as a helping hand." When Luxury Is Stripped Away, What's Left Is Humanity In 2020, Southern Smoke partnered with Mental Health America of Greater Houston and the University of Houston to further grow the free mental health services to food and beverage workers throughout Texas. Texas is notoriously big, but as Shepherd, co-founding-director Lindsay Brown, and the members of their board realized, the barriers to affordable mental healthcare are massive — especially for a workforce that is largely underpaid and without insurance. In October 2022, the program expanded its partnerships to include clinicians at universities in California, Louisiana, and Illinois, to provide no-cost mental health sessions. Workers from outside of those states can request emergency funds for counseling. According to Brown, 172 people have received mental health services through the program, each averaging 20 sessions each, with services provided in English and Spanish at all facilities, as well as via telehealth. The Foundation's board pledges to grow the program by partnering with institutes of higher learning across all 50 states and as Brown notes, "Just because you don't live in one of these states doesn't mean we can't help you." The Food & Wine Pro Guide to Mental Health and Sobriety Resources The mental health crisis in this industry we all hold so dear has been smoldering under the surface for decades. No single person or organization is going to solve it, but with each person who feels empowered to speak up and seek help, hope, and community a change is sparked. Southern Smoke will be there to light the way forward. To get started, go to the Southern Smoke website. If you are a food and beverage worker who lives in California, Illinois, Louisiana, or Texas, fill out this contact form and someone will be in touch to set up a referral. If you do not live in one of those states, you are still eligible to apply for emergency funds to receive mental health services where you live, using this form. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, do not wait. Help is available 24/7. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit