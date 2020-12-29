The Customer Is Not Always Right

There needs to be a re-imagining of what it means to be a restaurant guest—with an added emphasis placed on “guest.” Restaurants are welcoming diners into their spaces. Most service workers I spoke with considered the restaurant to be a “house” in many ways. When you go over to a person’s house for dinner, when they invite you into their personal space, there are expectations that you place on yourself as a guest, says de Leon. You try to be on your best behavior, you appreciate and respect the food that is in front of you, and you don’t complain about your seat. “You hope that at the end of it, you would get invited again to that same space,” he says. So why don’t customers see restaurants that way?