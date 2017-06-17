Food & Wine Officially Has Its Own Ice Cream Flavor

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we set out to create something that would commemorate the occasion for posterity: our own original ice cream flavor. We teamed up with the ice cream magicians at Ample Hills Creamery in Brooklyn to concoct I Wanna Rocky Road All Night.

After brainstorming at the office on ways to represent the wonderful history of the Classic and its Rocky Mountain city, we all agreed a dark chocolate ice cream with white chocolate swirls would illustrate Colorado’s iconic whitewater rapids, while the inclusion of fluffy marshmallows was inspired by the Classic’s white event tents. The sweet-salty clusters of chocolate-covered potato chips are a nod to Aspen’s potato-farming tradition.

"For 35 years Food & Wine has been intrinsically linked to the city of Aspen and I'm thrilled we now have a trail-blazing ice cream to celebrate it all,” says F&W Editor in Chief Nilou Motamed.

Ample Hills Creamery / Robb Shandroff

Once we had the flavor figured out, everyone on staff was invited to suggest possible names. We all voted for our favorites and I Wanna Rocky Road All Night was an overwhelming winner. The Classic celebrations can last until the wee hours, as all good fêtes do, and we wanted the flavor to be just as festive.

Just before the Classic this weekend we had a final tasting at Ample Hills’ Gowanus, Brooklyn location. Needless to say, we were in love with the final product.

“Partnering with Food & Wine to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the F&W Classic in Aspen was a no-brainer, as we both share a commitment to storytelling through food. We worked closely with them to translate the beautiful backdrop, vibrant energy and legendary culinary history of the festival into I Wanna Rocky Road All Night,” said Ample Hills Creamery co-owner Brian Smith.

Available online on Ample Hills' website, the Food & Wine 4-pack consists of two pints of I Wanna Rocky Road All Night along with one pint each of Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, two of Ample Hills’s most popular flavors.