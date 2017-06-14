Get Ready: The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Kicks Off This Thursday Night

This weekend, the who's who of the food and wine industries will descend upon Aspen, Colorado, for the 35th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen—a three-day immersion featuring a unique mix of culinary experiences, including seminars and demonstrations by some of the best chefs and sommeliers in the world.

This year, Food & Wine's Editor in Chief Nilou Motamed will be joined by food world luminaries such as Hugh Acheson, Jamie Bissonnette, Richard Blais, Daniel Boulud, Anne Burrell, Tom Colicchio, Scott Conant, Chris Cosentino, Graham Elliott, Carla Hall, Tamrom Hall, Johnny Iuzzini, Stephanie Izard, Ludo Lefebvre, Tim Love, Ken Oringer, Gail Simmons, Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Michael and Bryan Voltaggio and Andrew Zimmern. Expert-led panels and demos will include Wines for Zillionaires, The Rare World of Vintage Champagne, Favorites from the Windy City (with Graham Elliott), The Art of Seafood (with Andrew Zimmern), the Best of Asian Street Food (with Stephanie Izard), and Mastering the Shellfish Tower (with Chris Cosentino).

After hours, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen party scene will be second to none. The Dubai in the Sky 35th anniversary celebration on Friday night, sponsored by Emirates, will take place at the top of Aspen Mountain; Late Night at the Food & Wine Classic, featuring Z Alexander Brown wines, will feature an appearance by country star Zac Brown; the Platinum House by American Express will host Platinum and Centurion cardholders for special food events and parties, SoulCycle classes, Drybar blow-outs, and more (including a U.S. Open viewing lounge); and the Height of Good Taste dinner, presented by Sasn Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, featuring food by Bryan and Michael Voltaggio and wine pairings by Kendall-Jackson.

Just in case you didn't score tickets for the 2017 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, make sure to mark your calendars and start planning now for 2018! In the meantime, follow us on social media all weekend as we take over that idyllic mountain town—you can find us on Twitter @foodandwine; Instagram @foodandwine; and on Snapchat @foodandwine. We'll also be livestreaming on Facebook direct from demos and seminars all weekend long—follow the Food & Wine page on Facebook to be updated on our hijinks and whereabouts.