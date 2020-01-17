What's Next In Food

20 Sustainable, Socially-Conscious Wines and Spirits to Fill Your Liquor Cabinet
After years of being relegated to outlier status, sustainable and socially responsible wines and spirits are becoming a major force in the market.Read More
Kurt Evans Is Cooking to End Mass Incarceration
The chef behind the successful End Mass Incarceration dinners in Philadelphia makes his debut in New York City with the nonprofit Drive Change.Read More
This Restaurant Won't Have a Single Trash Can
Douglas McMaster is moving his zero-waste SILO restaurant from Brighton to London. It's kind of punk rock.Read More
Cloud Kitchens Help Restaurants Weather Tough Times
Warehouse kitchens may be the best way for some restaurateurs to take the delivery-first trend head-on.Read More
Everything’s Changing in L.A.’s Chinatown, Except It’s Not
Modern family-owned restaurants like Lasa are writing a new chapter, but old-school family-owned restaurants like Phoenix Inn are holding their own.Read More
Nut Milk, Beef Broth, and More Are Heading to a Beer Tap Near You
In almost every corner of the hospitality industry, there’s a tap system designed to cut back on waste.Read More
How B Corp Certification Could Help Build a Better Restaurant Culture
Restaurants that have pursued this certification say it has increased longevity and reduced staff turnover.Read More
Chintan Pandya Talks Tech Toys
Chintan Pandya talks about nostalgia, art, and super-cool tech toys.Read More
A Recipe for Remaining Calm in the Middle of Chaos
Even if the kitchen ceiling is leaking, the printer is misfiring, and a guest is screaming at the host, restaurateur Emily Hyland promises you can still find peace.Read More
This High-Tech Wine Bottle Fights Fraud
New anti-counterfeiting tech from one of Burgundy’s most acclaimed winemakers.Read More
'Brown in the South' Dinners Explore Ties Between India and the American South
The collaborative dinner series is put together by seven Southern chefs of Indian and Sri Lankan descent.Read More
How Cool Climate Wine Regions Are Dealing with Climate Change
Erratic weather systems, shifting harvest dates, and rising temperatures have forced winemakers to adopt new practices.Read More