This Vegetable Chopper with 15,300+ Perfect Ratings Cuts Prep Time in Half, According to Shoppers

For many of us — especially if we’re in a rush — cutting multiple ingredients is a huge time suck. That's why it's no surprise that prep workhorses designed to virtually do it all have become so popular.

From slicing, to dicing, spiralizing, mincing, and a whole lot more, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the 9-in-1 design of the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. And prepare to be even more impressed: This once-$50 multitasker is 40% off right now.

To buy: Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

You might’ve seen vegetable choppers like Fullstar’s on social media, as they’ve picked up steam as an easy way to prepare dishes like soups, sauces, and even fresh salsas. This version is long and slim like many others, with tons of extra attachments that make it a standout option.

Use any of the seven included inserts to chop, dice, spiralize, slice, or juice ingredients like citrus, onions, peppers, zucchini, or even eggs. They go inside the lid or on top of the base to help cut or slice produce. Then, with one fell swoop — just pushing the lid down onto an ingredient — your veggies are cut just how you want them. You’ll also get a vegetable peeler that can remove skins and julienne ingredients, too.

Underneath, a clear container with cup and fluid measurements catches all those ingredients after they’ve been pressed through the gadget, which makes for even easier use and cleanup. Storage is simple, too, since the brand includes an organizer for all of the additional attachments.

With over 15,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers love just how much this has helped them in the kitchen. “Prior to purchasing this product, I’ve been chopping my veggies with a knife for my week’s meal prep. This chopper does the job and saves me half the time chopping on my own,” one reviewer wrote. Another person called it their new favorite kitchen gadget, adding, “[It] slices just about everything in seconds. Saves time on prepping and comes with an amazing peeler.”

“I love this! I use it for onions, peppers, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, carrots, everything,” a third wrote. Shoppers say it’s easy to clean too, especially since the entire tool is dishwasher-safe on the top rack.

If you’re looking to cut prep time in half, whether you need to chop, slice, spiralize, or peel something, try this well-stacked Fullstar chopper now while it’s on sale for 40% off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $30.

