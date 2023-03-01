Lifestyle Kitchen This Vegetable Chopper with 15,300+ Perfect Ratings Cuts Prep Time in Half, According to Shoppers Grab it while it’s 40% off. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland For many of us — especially if we’re in a rush — cutting multiple ingredients is a huge time suck. That's why it's no surprise that prep workhorses designed to virtually do it all have become so popular. From slicing, to dicing, spiralizing, mincing, and a whole lot more, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the 9-in-1 design of the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. And prepare to be even more impressed: This once-$50 multitasker is 40% off right now. Amazon To buy: Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com You might’ve seen vegetable choppers like Fullstar’s on social media, as they’ve picked up steam as an easy way to prepare dishes like soups, sauces, and even fresh salsas. This version is long and slim like many others, with tons of extra attachments that make it a standout option. Use any of the seven included inserts to chop, dice, spiralize, slice, or juice ingredients like citrus, onions, peppers, zucchini, or even eggs. They go inside the lid or on top of the base to help cut or slice produce. Then, with one fell swoop — just pushing the lid down onto an ingredient — your veggies are cut just how you want them. You’ll also get a vegetable peeler that can remove skins and julienne ingredients, too. Underneath, a clear container with cup and fluid measurements catches all those ingredients after they’ve been pressed through the gadget, which makes for even easier use and cleanup. Storage is simple, too, since the brand includes an organizer for all of the additional attachments. With over 15,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers love just how much this has helped them in the kitchen. “Prior to purchasing this product, I’ve been chopping my veggies with a knife for my week’s meal prep. This chopper does the job and saves me half the time chopping on my own,” one reviewer wrote. Another person called it their new favorite kitchen gadget, adding, “[It] slices just about everything in seconds. Saves time on prepping and comes with an amazing peeler.” “I love this! I use it for onions, peppers, potatoes, hard boiled eggs, carrots, everything,” a third wrote. Shoppers say it’s easy to clean too, especially since the entire tool is dishwasher-safe on the top rack. If you’re looking to cut prep time in half, whether you need to chop, slice, spiralize, or peel something, try this well-stacked Fullstar chopper now while it’s on sale for 40% off. At the time of publishing, the price was $30. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine This Le Creuset Pot Has a Smart See-Through Lid, and It’s Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Now’s Your Chance to Get This Shopper-Loved Air Fryer That Crisps Up Meals Like a Pro at 70% Off This Marked-Down Coffee Maker Grinds and Brews Big Batches Before You’re Out of Bed