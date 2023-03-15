This ‘Clever’ Cleaning Brush Set Makes Doing the Dishes 'That Much Easier,’ According to Shoppers

Sometimes washing dishes by hand in the sink is the best way to get them back to their shiny, clean glory, but it's no secret that it's among some of our least favorite chores.

But, every so often, a helpful tool will come around to make that process less fussy, like this Full Circle set. It includes a ceramic soap dish with an unexpected perk, plus a bamboo brush for the ultimate scrub. Best of all? It's less than $15.

Amazon

To buy: Full Circle Bubble Up Ceramic Soap Dispenser and Bamboo Scrub Brush Set, $14 at amazon.com



Aside from being a visual step-up from a good old sponge and holder, this set comes with a few functional perks. Shoppers have called the design “clever,” and that’s all thanks to the fact that the two pieces in the set work seamlessly together for easy, mess-free washing.

You’ll get a ceramic holder that comes with a spring insert to dispense soap, plus the scrubber brush itself, which has sturdy bristles and a bamboo handle. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your palm to make scrubbing even easier.

Using it is as simple as filling the base with soap, adding the spring insert for extra suds, and pressing down with the brush. Then, once the brush is filled with soap, you can scrub your dishes with ease. Once you’re ready to clean the brush and holder, you can pop the base into the top rack of the dishwasher, and gently give the brush a wash with some soap and water. To keep the bamboo looking fresh, try not to soak it in water for too long. Once the brush is truly past its prime, you can easily recycle it and replace it with a brand new one from the brand.

With a collection of over 15,300 five-star reviews, it’s clear that this scrubber set has made an impact with shoppers. “I love this little hand brush. It works on my dishes and you can keep soap in the cup to just wash a dish without having to pull out the bottle of dish soap,” a user wrote.

Reviewers also call out just how effective it actually is, with some writing that the brush bristles are the perfect level of coarseness to scrub dishes, but not so much that it’s harsh. “Not only is it convenient and easy, but it also reduces our soap usage, which is great,” a second shopper said. “I hate doing the dishes and it makes it that much easier,” another user said.

So, to make this often dreaded task just a little bit more enjoyable, grab this Full Circle brush and soap dispenser set. For $14, you’ll be adding a chic element to your kitchen that’s equally as effective.

At the time of publishing, the price was $14.

