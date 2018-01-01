Cracking open a pomegranate can be intimidating, but removing the seeds is actually very easy. Food & Wine's guide shares simple deseeding methods from experts like Jacques Pepin, Jose Andres and Justin Chapple, plus delicious recipes and meal ideas. This tart superfruit goes well in everything from salads to sauces. And the whole vibrant, jewel-like seeds look great as a smoothie bowl topping, salad mix-in or cocktail garnish. Find out how you can work more of this anti-aging ingredient into your menu.