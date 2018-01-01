Cooking with plantains is an easy way to switch up your starchy sides. They are often referred to as the pasta and potatoes of the Caribbean. At first glance, plantains can be a bit intimidating. They look like bigger versions of bananas that are harder to open. But, once you get inside, the fruit is slightly sweet with a starchy texture that works well when fried, roasted, sautéed or baked. Food & Wine's guide to these warm-weather fruits give you recipes for every stage of ripeness, from the potato-like green plantains to the ultra-ripe black plantains that are perfect for dessert.