Pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac of Buttercream Bakeshop calls passion fruit "the pork fat of pastry." "When a chef doesn’t think a dish is good, he’ll put a little pork fat on it. When I don’t think a dessert is good, I’ll add some passion fruit somewhere in the background," she says. Passion fruit adds a lot of fruity tartness whenever a dish needs it. Use it in desserts, condiments, cocktails, salad dressings and more. Food & Wine's guide to this exotic fruit includes tons of recipes for any occasion.