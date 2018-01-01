Sweet and juicy mangoes are great in everything from sangria to barbecue sauce. They're native to South Asia, where people love them so much, they became the national fruit of India, Pakistan and the Phillipines. “In India, we usually eat fruit with spices on it, and one of the most popular combinations is mangos with paprika on top,” says Xocolatti founder Shaineal Shah. And if sweet-meets-heat is for you, use this guide to find recipes for spicy salsa, wings and lettuce wraps, plus tamer traditional ideas for smoothies, desserts and salads.