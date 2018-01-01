If you don't live in a warm climate, guavas might not be on your go-to ingredient list yet. Native to Mexico, Central America and South America, these round fruits can be sweet or sour with flesh ranging from white to pink. You'll often find guavas in jams, candies, preserves and juices because it has a high level of natural pectin. We also like to use them as a base for barbecue sauce because they have add tropical flavor to dishes and have less acidity than tomatoes. Use F&W's guide to find out what dishes you can create with guavas at home.