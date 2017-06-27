30 Days of Avocado Recipes

Avocado is a fruit that has gotten its fair share of hype in recent years — which it owes largely to the delicious innovation that is smashing it on toast. While we love our basic avocado toast (with lemon juice and chili flakes, you know the deal) as much as the next person, there are so many incredible dishes that include this creamy, delicious fruit. From upgraded avocado toasts topped with extras like grilled mackerel and lard to hybrid dips like that includes hummus to desserts like creamy avocado paletas, you could easily—and happily—consume avocado every single day for 30 days. And you probably should. Avocado brings the nutrition (good fats, vitamin K, fiber and more), the flavor and the texture you want in basically everything you eat. So head to the grocery store and stock up on the green guys. Once you have avocado hollandaise (or avocado chimichurri), you will never look back. — Morgan Goldberg