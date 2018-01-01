Plums are the perfect mid-summer fruit, staying in season through the early fall. Ripe plums are sweet and juicy, making them perfect for cakes, tarts and other desserts. One of Jacques Pepin’s favorite desserts is this flaky plum galette, which is deceptively easy and makes a great summer dessert—if you want to go overboard, top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If plums haven’t completely ripened yet, they’ll have a crisper texture and will be a bit more sour—great for making sauces and pairing with savory foods, like lamb chops or chicken. Whether you’re looking for an easy family supper or a fruity dessert recipe, F&W’s guide to plums has everything you need.