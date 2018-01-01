There are numerous kinds of pears, all in different shapes and colors, but many of them share the same subtle sweetness and soft texture. Because there are so many varieties, at least one kind is usually in season, but the best time of year for U.S. grown pears is July through January. Pears are wonderful for poaching and baking, and also pair well with savory ingredients like blue cheese and lamb. Whether you want to add sweetness to a simple supper or wow your dinner guests with a non-traditional Thanksgiving pie, Food & Wine’s guide to pears has all of the recipes you need.