Nothing says summertime like fresh, juicy peaches. Since their peak season is so short (July through August), we try to incorporate them into as many dishes as possible, savory and sweet. Our favorite peach recipes include everything from cheesy pizza to fruity popsicles to veggie-packed pasta–peaches are super versatile, and can be roasted, grilled or baked. Whether you want to showcase this stone fruit in a picnic-worthy panzanella or in a classic Georgia peach pie, Food & Wine’s guide has peachy recipes for every meal and every occasion. Don’t let this season’s peaches go to waste!