Orange juice is a staple in many U.S. households, and the majority of orange crops are grown to make the juice we drink every morning. But oranges are great for so much more than just drinking—we like to use oranges to make fruity pancakes, decadent pound cake and flavorful, colorful salads. Even though oranges are supersweet, this juicy fruit pairs wonderfully with savory foods like red onion, fennel, and salmon. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing cocktail, a light and easy dinner or a citrusy dessert, F&W’s guide to oranges has all of the recipes you need.