Nectarines are the perfect summer fruit—they’re delicious on their own, but even better when baked into a pastry and topped with ice cream. A smaller and sweeter relative of the peach, nectarines don’t have fuzzy skin and are high in antioxidants and low in calories. This supersweet fruit is a tasty companion for savory foods, like heirloom tomatoes and tangy feta, or for this pork chop supper from Bobby Flay. Some of our favorite nectarine desserts include boozy bourbon ice cream, fruity tartlets and this sugar cookie pandowdy. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, F&W’s guide to nectarines has recipes to last all summer.