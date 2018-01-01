Lemons are always an afterthought—a little zest on top of a salad, a squeeze of juice over a piece of fish or a twist added to a cocktail. We always serve lemon with fish, but it’s also a perfect companion to lamb and veal, and pairs well with ingredients like feta, pine nuts and rosemary. In our guide to lemons, we make this famously sour citrus fruit the star of every recipe: flavorful branzino stuffed with lemons, tangy vinaigrette and refreshing granita are some of our favorite ways to use fresh lemons. And don’t forget about lemonade-inspired cocktails!