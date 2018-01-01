This sour fruit adds citrusy brightness to breakfast, dinner and dessert. Grapefruits are a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants like lycopene, and have less sugar than other citrus fruits, like oranges. Fresh grapefruit juice is also a great addition to cocktails because it’s not overly sweet—it’s the perfect pair for tequila, bourbon and Campari. A citrus sauce goes beautifully with fresh seafood, and whole slices of grapefruit are a tasty companion for ripe avocado in summery salads. Whether you want to revamp a simple chicken supper or are looking for a boozy treat, F&W’s grapefruit guide has recipes for every occasion.