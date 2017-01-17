Grape Salad Recipes

Adding grapes to savory salads is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to every bite. We like to add grapes to green salads with tangy blue cheese, tender butter lettuce and grilled mushrooms, and toss them in grain salads with wild rice, beets and pecans. They're also a perfect addition to chicken salad sandwiches, crunchy cabbage slaws and caesar salads. Whether you're looking for an easy side dish or a meal-worthy salad, here are our very best grape salad recipes. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Harvest Salad with Gorgonzola, Bacon and Concord Grapes

Star chef Nancy Silverton, a huge salad fan, makes this great recipe with tender Bibb lettuce and an array of tasty ingredients: smoky bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted hazelnuts and sweet Concord grapes. Add roasted chicken, grilled shrimp or leftover steak to turn this salad into a satisfying lunch, or serve alongside your dinnertime main course for a spotlight-stealing side dish. Pair this tangy salad with a fragrant, medium-bodied Piedmontese white.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7 © Con Poulos

Wild Rice Salad with Beets, Grapes and Pecans

This wild rice dish from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple will be the prettiest and brightest-tasting side dish on the Thanksgiving table, but it's equally good any time of the year.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Celery, Grilled Grape and Mushroom Salad

"Celery is a vegetable people either love or hate, and we try to get people to love all their vegetables," says chef Amanda Cohen of New York City's Dirt Candy. She sets off celery's bitterness and crunch with meaty oyster mushrooms and grapes that have been grilled until almost bursting.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Blue Cheese, Walnut, Grape, and Cabbage Slaw

This quick cabbage slaw recipe offers an incredible range of textures and flavors, like creamy blue cheese, crunchy walnuts and juicy grapes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7 © Fredrika Stjärne

Kale Caesar Salad with Herb Roasted Grapes

Tyler Florence, chef at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, loves Caesar salad so much he has a special wooden bowl at home just for making it. In this version with kale, he tops the salad with herb-roasted grapes, which add pops of sweet-tart flavor. For a more substantial salad, toss in shredded meat from Florence's roast chicken or from a store-bought rotisserie bird.?

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Chopped Salad with Grapes and Mint

Making this terrifically zippy salad by F&W's Emily Kaiser is a great way to show off your knife skills. While a gyuto and petty knife will both work, the best choice here is the santoku.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Chicken-and-Grape Salad Sandwich

Sliced grapes add a wonderful layer of fruity flavor and natural sweetness to this classic chicken salad sandwich.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up