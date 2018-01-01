Fresh figs have a short season, from August through early October, but since the ripe fruit is so delicate, they don’t transport well. Instead, figs are commonly available dried or in jams. They’re wonderful in sweet and savory dishes, and we love to eat the fresh fruit in salads, dried figs in soft biscotti and fig jam in easy flatbreads. If you’re looking for the ultimate fig dessert, try this classic Tuscan tart made with chestnut honey and rosemary sprigs. It’s an unusual mix of sweet and savory, and is the perfect way to show off late summer figs. Whether you’re looking for an unusual cocktail or a fruity dessert, F&W’s guide to figs has these recipes and more.