Clementines are hybrids of Mediterranean citrus and sweet orange, and are very similar in taste to tangerines. They’re less acidic than ordinary oranges, are easier to peel and typically don’t have seeds—all in all, the perfect supersweet snack. Clementine juice is a great way to sweeten a cocktail, and the citrusy segments make a sweet addition to green salads. One of our favorite recipes showcasing this citrus is this tangy pound cake, which has zest in the batter, syrup and glaze, and is topped with candied peel for the ultimate clementine dessert. Whether you’re looking for a sweet or savory approach, F&W’s guide has all the recipes you need.